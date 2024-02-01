PAN IN DE STREETS hits Georgetown this Sunday

The Youlou Pan movement will be hosting another of its PAN IN DE STREETS event this Sunday in the community of Georgetown.

President of the Youlou Pan Movement, Rodney Small told NBC News, the program dubbed Pan In Sugar City, will continue to promote the Steel Pan Instrument across the country.

Small said the PAN IN DE STREETS program also drives significant economic activity for people in the communities where they visit and they will continue to host this event.

Small said the first PAN IN DE STREETS program for 2024 dubbed Pan in Sugar City will be held in Georgetown this Sunday February 4th commencing at 4pm at the Chili Hard Court.

He is encouraging everyone out to Georgetown this Sunday for Pan in Sugar City.

