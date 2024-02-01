Three Town Hall Meetings and Community walk-about have been planned by the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force for the month of February.

Superintendent of Police Junior Simmons told NBC news the first Town Hall meeting will be held in Calliaqua on February 8th at the Calliaqua Town Hall, and will be preceded by a community walk about.

The Town Hall meetings are being held as part of the police’s mandate to improve their community policing strategies as well as part of consultations for the 2024 gun amnesty program.

Simmons noted that the other two Town Hall meetings will be held in Georgetown and Chateubelair.

