St. Mary’s R.C School wins annual writing competition

Nina Delves of the St Mary’s Roman Catholic School is the winner of the Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation and Hodder Education’s Grade Six Annual Writing Competition.

At a ceremony held yesterday, the top three places and winners of the different categories received their awards.

Second place went to Amira Harry of the Windsor Primary School and Kalicia Rodgers of the Petersville Primary School took the third spot.

Speaking at yesterday’s ceremony Chief Education Officer Kay Martin Jack said that the competition is not merely a contest, but rather a celebration of creativity, expression and the power of writing.

Martin-Jack lauded the participating schools for creating a platform for students to develop their talents.

Javid Harry of the Fitz Hughes Government School and Dakota Tucker of the Westwood Methodist School were winners of the Best Expository.

Faith Hutchinson of the Stephanie Browne Primary School won the best Narrative, while the best Persuasive Essay went to Nina Delves of the St Mary’s RC School. Hadassah Ollivierre of the Lower Bay Inc. and Amira Harry won the Best Descriptive Essay.

Photo credit: SVG Education Media Unit

