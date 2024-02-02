“Awake” gospel concert is set for this Sunday

A gospel concert dubbed “Awake” is set to take place on Sunday February 4th at the Russell’s Auditorium.

Pastor of the Rillan Hill Church of the Nazarene and Producer of the Awake Gospel Concert Fidel Taylor says the concert features a number of local, regional and international acts.

During an interview with NBC news earlier this week, Taylor said the concert aims to bring a spiritual awakening in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The concert is being held to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ and to raise funds to renovate the Rillan Hill Church of the Nazarene.

