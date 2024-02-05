Over million ticket applications received for the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup 2024

Excitement is high for the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the USA, with 1.2 million ticket applications received in the first 48 hours of the public ballot.

Applications have come from 126 countries, showing the global appeal of the event.

Demand has been strongest in the Caribbean and the United States where over 900,000 ticket applications have been made.

The ballot is not a first-come first-serve system and fans applying before the seven-day window closes at 11:59 p. m Eastern Caribbean Time on 7th February will still have an equal chance of obtaining tickets.

Entering the ballot at tickets.t20worldcup.com will give fans the best chance to get tickets to all the matches they want, and be part of the biggest cricket carnival ever.

Remaining tickets not reserved in the ballot will go on general sale after the ballot period is closed and will be sold on a first-come first-serve basis at tickets.t20worldcup.com on 22nd of this month.

Tickets to all 55 matches start at US$6.00 and over 260,000 tickets will be on sale across the group stage, Super Eight and semifinals for US$25 and under.

