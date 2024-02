MS ARLENE SELENA WILLIAMS of Lowmans Leeward died on Tuesday January 30th at the age of 57. The funeral takes place on Tuesday February 6th at the Apostolic Faith church, Bur-jin, Lowmans Leeward. The body lies at the church from 10am. The Service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Lowmans Cemetery.

