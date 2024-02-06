Skilled workers in high demand

The need for skilled workers is more evident that before with the construction boom taking place in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is according to Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves, as he spoke about the developmental projects being undertaken throughout the country this year.

He is hopeful that Vincentians employed overseas will return home as there is an increasing number of job opportunities here.

Minister Gonsalves says it is also likely that the country will have to import workers to fill the demands of the job market

