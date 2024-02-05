PRISPAF launches tomorrow

This year’s edition of the JU-C Primary Schools Performing Arts Festival also known as PRISPAF will be officially launched tomorrow Tuesday, February 6th, at the Questelles Government School.

Cultural Officer, Maxine Browne said tomorrow’s launch, part of an updated format to take the program into more Primary Schools across the country, will also be the first day of the Preliminary round.

Browne said by taking the Preliminary rounds of the program into more schools, this will encourage more of the nation’s children and schools to get involved.

She said they already have more than fifty schools participating in this year’s Primary Schools Performing Arts Festival and this is a positive indication for the future of the performing Arts in the country.

Browne added that the Primary Schools Performing Arts Festival is open to all schools across the country.

She highlighted that the outstanding performances from each schools will be showcased on the two Grand Days of the festival on March 7th and 8th.

