Government to spend 12 million dollars on housing construction for displaced persons
Minister of Housing Dr Orando Brewster said the Government will be spending 12-million dollars this year to construct houses for persons who were displaced by natural disasters.
Minister Brewster says his Ministry is placing a lot of emphasis on providing housing for the less fortunate.
He says a project to construct and repair homes will be carried out nationwide this year.
Minister Brewster is anticipating that the project will be rolled out in the coming months.