Taiwanese Ambassador donated money to the Dame Susan Dougan Foundation

The Dame Susan Dougan Foundation this week received a cash donation to the tune of over 20-thousand US dollars from the Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Fiona Fan.

Delivering remarks at the short handing over ceremony on Monday, Ambassador Fan said she is pleased to assist young girls who have fallen out of the formal school system to be reintegrated into the system.

Meanwhile, Governor General Dame Susan Dougan expressed gratitude to the Taiwanese Ambassador for the donation.

