CDC embarks on a series of marketing and promotional activities

The Carnival Development Corporation {CDC} has embarked on a series of marketing and promotional activities in Trinidad during the peak period of their 2024 Carnival celebrations.

A release from the CDC says Marketing Coordinator Esworth ‘Ezzie’ Roberts, and President of the Youlou Pan Movement Rodney Small, are the two main persons that are representing the CDC in this venture.

To kick start the campaign, an interview will be done on the ‘Breaking Dawn’ Morning Program on Friday 9th February. Other interviews would be done on various radio and television stations.

A Vincymas booth would be in operation at the Brunch on Soca event where Vincymas branded paraphernalia would be distributed and set up at the venue.

This event will be hosted for the second time in Trinidad and is scheduled to take place on Sunday 11th February in Chaguaramas.

On Carnival Monday and Tuesday (February 12th & 13th) a Vincymas branded Cabana will be erected outside Synergy TV’s compound, in the area popularly known as the ‘Synergy Stage.’

Persons who visit the cabana would be given Vincymas paraphernalia, they would be able to scan and use the Vincymas QR code which would grant them access to Vincymas’ website, Facebook and Instagram pages.

At the end of the marketing and promotion campaign in Trinidad two half hour Vincymas sponsored carnival coverage videos would be released.

These would be published on One Caribbean News television station and on other networks throughout the Caribbean region, USA, Canada and the UK. Roku and Apple TV are two international streaming platforms that were selected to air this coverage as well.

Vincymas 2024 would commence on Friday 28th June and culminate on Tuesday 9th July.

The release says promotions for the ICC World Cup Cricket will also be done since it would be taking place in St. Vincent during the month of June and the aim is to get visitors to come and stay over for Vincymas.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related