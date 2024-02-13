RSVGPF heads to Chopins for a walk about

The community of Chopins welcomed the intiative by the Police Force to host a walk about in their community last week.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Teckla Andrews-Thomas explained that the community walk abouts are a part of the police’s community policing initiative aimed at bridging the gap between the police and the community.

ASP Andrews-Thomas said that they met with persons in the community and spoke about ways the police can assist with their issues and concerns.

Andrews-Thomas explained that every Wednesday for the month of February the police will hold a community walkabout in various communities.

The next walk about is scheduled to take place in Georgetown on Thursday 15th.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related