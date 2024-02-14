Minister with responsibility for National Mobilization Dr. Orando Brewster says the government continues to put in the work to ensure that its services meet the needs of society’s most vulnerable.

Dr. Brewster made the statement while speaking at a ceremony in Georgetown yesterday to hand over items to clients of the Ministry of National Mobilization.

Minister Brewster spoke about the importance of giving to those in need, noting that a proper structure is in place to cater to such individuals.

Minister with responsibility for National Mobilization Dr. Orando Brewster

Like this: Like Loading...

Related