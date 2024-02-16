Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the Argyle International Airport AIA has transformed the economy of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister Gonsalves made the statement on NBC Radio earlier this week, in celebration of the AIA’s 7th anniversary.

He said when the AIA was opened, a study was carried out which determined that the airport in its first five years would not have paid for its own operation.

The Prime Minister said since its opening, the Airport has contributed significantly to the Tourism sector.

The Argyle International Airport which was commissioned on February 14th 2017 celebrated its 7th anniversary on Wednesday.

