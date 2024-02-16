SVG Bureau of Standards and Ministry of Public Service signed MOU

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed yesterday between the Ministry of Public Service and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bureau of Standards

A release from the Agency for Public Information {API} says the Memorandum of Understanding seeks to streamline cooperation and direct the communication and exchange of information between the two institutions.

This MOU is another pillar in the multi-faceted approach in the implementation of the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act No. 12 of 2020.

Cooperation would be achieved through the following areas –

Publication of Standards

Voluntary or compulsory standards

Identification of goods and services that has the Standards Mark

Publication of deficient goods

Investigation of complaints

Offences

Permanent Secretary Ministry of the Public Service, Consumer Affairs and Sports, Raymond Ryan signed on behalf of the Ministry, while Executive Director, of the Bureau of Standards, Ezra Ledger, signed on behalf of the Bureau.

Witnessing the signing was Director of Consumer Affairs and Internal Trade, Clarence Harry.

