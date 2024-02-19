The recently concluded World Pediatric Project Ophthalmology, Ocular Plastic and Plastic Surgery Mission has been described as wonderful.

Dr Donna Browne, a member of the Ophthalmology team, told NBC news that they were able to see over 100 patients for this mission.

Dr Browne, however, said the highlight of her trip was working alongside her daughter who first came with her to SVG when she was nine during previous missions.

And, her daughter, Ophthalmic Surgeon and Ocular Plastic Specialist Dr Karen Browne said that she would often do post-operative rounds with her mother during her mission visits with the WPP and it inspired her to go into the medical field.

Meanwhile, The World Pediatric Project (WPP) will host a Pulmonology Mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for first time from March 9th to 12th.

SVG Program Director for the WPP Sigmund Wiggins told NBC news that the mission would help children with respiratory issues.

Wiggins encouraged persons to visit their primary health provider to get their children refeed to the WPP or visit their office for more information.

