Work on the Bluff road in Bequia is progressing steadily with work being on the retaining wall.

Supervisor Thornly Delpleshe provided an update to the Agency for Public Information on the current status of works on the road.

The contract to repair the road is valued at $393,182. 76 cents and was signed between BRAGSA and the Ministry of Transport and Works to carry out the repair works.

Photo credit: BRAGSA

