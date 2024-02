Ghana’s striker, Inaki Williams, continued his hot form in Spain after scoring the winner for Athletic Bilbao in their 3-2 La Liga victory against title contender, Girona last night.

Williams, who had a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations, has now netted his tenth goal of the season in La Liga.

The victory sees Athletic Club close the gap between them and fourth-placed Atletico Bilbao to 2 points, while Real Madrid holds a six-point lead over Girona.

