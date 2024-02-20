Tomorrow, Wednesday February 21st marks a significant milestone for Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

He will celebrate 30 years as Parliamentary Representative for North Central Windward, marking the longest unbroken period of any Parliamentarian.

To commemorate the milestone, the Prime Minister on Friday presented cheques to eleven schools in his constituency at a ceremony at Cabinet Room.

Ten schools received a total of three thousand dollars each, while one Special Needs School received a cheque for fifteen hundred dollars.

Prime Minister Gonsalves used the opportunity to highlight significant developments which will be rolled out in the Constituency this year.

