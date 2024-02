LeBron James appeared in his 20th NBA All Star Game last Sunday in Indianapolis, but admitted that time was running out on his career.

The 39-year-old James has played more minutes than anyone in NBA history.

He was part of a Western conference Team that lost to the Eastern Conference 211-186, a record in All-Star games, which surpassed the 196 scored by the Western Conference in 2016.

