Members of Cabinet held a special ceremony this morning to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves as Parliamentary Representative for North Central Windward.

It was a festive mood as Members of Cabinet were involved in singing by the Staff of the Office of the Prime Minister and the cutting of a cake with the wife of Prime Minister Gonsalves, Eloise Gonsalves.

He was also presented with a plaque by Senator Shackell Bob and a special prayer was done by former Deputy Prime Minister, Sir Louis Straker

The Prime Minister thanked the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for giving him the opportunity to serve.

Meanwhile, Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Prime Minister Gonsalves reflected on his journey as Parliamentary Representaive of North Central Windward over the last three decades.

He said the education revolution is one of his high points during his tenure.

