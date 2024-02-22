A Special Cocktail was hosted last night for Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves who is celebrating 30 years as an elected Member of Parliament and Parliamentary Representative for North Central Windward constituency.

A number of persons including former and current Members of Parliament, attended the event at the Prime Minister’s private residence at Gorse.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says he is grateful for the love and support from the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dr. Gonsalves says he is looking forward to continuing to perform his duties as Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Former Minister of Culture, Rene Baptiste has commended Prime Minister Gonsalves for his role in transforming the lives of Vincentians

And, Minister of the Public Service, Frederick Stephenson also extended congratulations to Prime Minister Gonsalves on this significant milestone.

Members of Cabinet also offered congratulations yesterday to Prime Minister Gonsalves at a special event at Cabinet Room.

Cabinet Secretary Kathian Barnwell-Scott shared her experience working with Prime Minister Gonsalves over the years.

She also extended congratulations to the Prime Minister on behalf of the Public Service in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Photo credit: Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves Facebook

Like this: Like Loading...

Related