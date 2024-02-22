St. Vincent & the Grenadines Ambassador to Cuba, H.E. Ellsworth John has highlighted the country’s diplomatic triumphs ahead of the hosting of the Eighth Summit of the Community of Latin America and Caribbean States (CELAC).

Ambassador John told the Agency for Public Information that this country has triumphed in the diplomatic community, in addition to reaping economic and social benefits, since its ascension to the Pro-Tempore Presidency of CELAC.

He commended Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves for his leadership in CARICOM, ALBA, and CELAC, to position the nation as a respected figure on the world stage.

Ambassador John said the CELAC Summit represents a significant milestone for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, showcasing its commitment to diplomacy, collaboration, and global leadership.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will host the Eight CELAC Summit on March 1st, 2024, at the Sandals Resort, Buccament.

Thirty-two Heads of State and Government, accompanied by their respective delegations are expected to attend the summit.

Ambassador John says the event is poised to further solidify SVG’s reputation as a diplomatic force, drawing observers from prominent global entities, including the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres.

