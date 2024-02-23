Members of Parliament have congratulated Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, on achieving thirty years of unbroken service in the Parliament of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dr. Gonsalves was first elected to Parliament on February 21, 1994, as the representative for the people of North Central Windward on the ticket of the SVG Labour Party/Movement for National Unity.

On March 29, 2001, Dr. Gonsalves was sworn in as the Country’s fourth Prime Minister, having led the Unity Labour Party to office in the General Elections of March 28, 2001.

Deputy Prime Minister, Montgomery Daniel says the Prime Minister must be commended for his hard work and dedication over the years.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Representative for Central Kingstown, St. Clair Leacock also offered congratulations to Prime Minister Gonsalves

Like this: Like Loading...

Related