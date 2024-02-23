SVG Hotel and Tourism Association elect new Board of Directors

A new Board of Directors has been elected to run the affairs of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel and Tourism Association.

General Manager at Grenadine House Isola Giddings, was elected President of the Association at a meeting held on Tuesday

Other members of the Executive are:

Vice President – Batu Erem from Soho House Canouan

Hotels Rep. – Keisha Browne from Mariners Hotel

Resorts Rep. – Bianca Porter from Young Island Resort

Yachting Rep. – Philip Barnard (Barefoot Yacht Charters)

Dive Rep. – Vaughn Martin (Serenity Dive)

Restaurant Rep. – Kahlil Bacchus (Moonshine Restaurant)

The Executive also includes

Land Tour Operator – Nicole Gun Munro from Blue Destination

Allied General – Efe Gurol from Beachcombers and

Immediate Past President – Kim Halbich from Paradise Beach Hotel

In her acceptance speech, President Giddings thanked the meeting for electing her, and said that she is looking forward to continuing the work of the outgoing President and Board.

