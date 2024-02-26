Results of the Thomas Saunders Secondary School Athletics Championships

St Hill House and Saunders House won the Girls and Boys Division Titles respectively of the 2024 Thomas Saunders Secondary School Athletics Championships at Victoria Park here in Kingstown last Saturday.

St Hill House with 205 points took the Girls Title. Second was Webb House (203 points), Third Saunders House (157 points), and Jones House fourth (127 points).

Saunders House with 205 points emerged Boys Champions. St Hill House with 186 points was second. Third was Webb House with 155 points, and Jones House fourth on 137 points.

