Nikola Jokic recorded his 18th triple-double of the season as Denver Nuggets won 119-103 against Golden State Warriors in the NBA last night at Chase Centre in California.

Jokic scored 32 points and made 16 rebounds and 16 assists.

Only Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis, with 20, has more triple-doubles this season.

Defending NBA champions, Denveer Nuggets are third in the Western Conference and Golden State Warriors are 10th.

Klay Thompson scored 23 points off the bench and Stephen Curry 20 for seven-time champions Golden State, who had won their previous three games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and made 12 rebounds and nine assists as Milwaukee Bucks won 119-98 at the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Milwaukee Bucks are third in the Eastern Conference, while Philadelphia 76ers, who have lost three of their last four matches, are fifth.

Myles Turner scored a season-high 33 points and claimed eight rebounds to help Indiana Pacers to a 133-111 home victory over Dallas Mavericks.

Defeat ended a seven-game winning run for Dallas Mavericks, for whom Luka Doncic scored 33 points.

\Oklahoma City Thunder triumphed 123-110 over Houston Rockets, their sixth successive victory, thanks to 36 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and 29 from Chet Holmgren.

Grayson Allen’s 24 points helped Phoenix Suns to a 123-113 home win against Los Angeles Lakers, for whom LeBron James recorded 28 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds.

