More than five hundred Vincentians are expected to be employed by Sandals Resort, which is due to officially open here on March 27th.

This was revealed by Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves in response to a question from Parliamentary representative for Central Kingstown, St. Clair Leacock on the amount of Government investment into this important project.

He says to date, Sandals Resort has generated more than 200 million US dollars in foreign direct investment here.

Minister Gonsalves says the main government investment into the project is the improvement to the access road leading to the Resort.

Photo credit: Minister Camillo Gonsalves

