The poverty assessment undertaken by the government in 2007-2008 indicated a poverty head count index of 32.2 per cent and an indigence level of 2.9 per cent.

And in 2018 the government sought to undertake an ECPA, a cross sectional study that analyses data for a population from a single point in time.

However according to the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves the data was not complete due several factors.

The Minister stated that due to those factors indicators for poverty and vulnerability have been impacted negatively by both the covid19 pandemic and the 2021 eruptions of the La Soufriere volcano.

However St Vincent and the Grenadines will take part in a project funded by the World Bank to strengthen data collection and analysis in OECS countries.

