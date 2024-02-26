SVG’s Ambassador to Cuba shares his thoughts on CELAC Summit

The Eighth Summit of the Community for Latin America and Caribbean States represents a significant milestone for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, showcasing its commitment to diplomacy, collaboration, and global leadership.

That’s the view of this country’s Ambassador to Cuba, Ellsworth John, who was speaking about the summit on NBC’s Face to Face Program this morning.

John says the event is poised to further solidify this country’s reputation as a diplomatic force.

Ambassador John says he has been providing support to the CELAC Secretariat with preparations for the hosting of the CELAC Summit this weekend.

Meanwhile, National Coordinator of the CELAC Secretariat, Dr. Douglas Slater says every Vincentian has a role to play in ensuring the successful hosting of the upcoming CELAC Summit here.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will host the Eighth Summit of the Community of Latin America and the Caribbean (CELAC) on March 1st, at Sandals Resort at Buccament.

Dr. Slater says this will be a historic occasion for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves in his capacity as Pro-Tempore President of CELAC is expected to welcome 32 Heads of State and Government, accompanied by their respective delegations for the summit.

