SVG Red Cross continues to expand its Tsunami Readiness Project

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society is actively working to ensure that the communities from Edinboro to Buccament are Tsunami ready.

Communications Director at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society, Kathy Badenock says the Tsunami Readiness Project aims to build resilient communities through training and awareness programs.

She says Red Cross Volunteers and other Field Workers will soon be visiting the targeted areas.

