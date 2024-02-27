NBC’s Special Report – Tuesday February 27th 2024

The World Pediatric Project (WPP) is currently preparing to kick off a new medical mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, during the month of March.

SVG Program Director for the World Pediatric Project (WPP), Sigmund Wiggins told NBC News the mission will be a Pulmonology Mission.

Pulmonology is a branch of medicine that specializes in diagnosing and treating diseases of the lungs and other parts of the respiratory system.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

Photo credit: WPP

