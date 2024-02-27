RSVGPF launches investigation into the disappearance of US Couple

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and the Grenada Police Force have launched a joint investigation into the disappearance and presumed death of two US citizens, Ralph Hendry and Cathy Brandel.

Yesterday, Public Relations Officer at the RSVG Police Force Superintendent of Police Junior Simmons provided an update on the investigations thus far.

The suspects have been identified as 30 year – old Ron Mitchell; 25 year – old farmer Trevon Robertson and 23 year – old unemployed Atiba Stanislaus who escaped custody in Grenada last week and were apprehended in the village of Petite Bordel.

Simmons said following the tip a manhunt was launched and after processing by the police and the coast guard they determined that the scene has signs of violence.

He explained the Regional Security System, the SVG Coast Guard and the Grenadian Court guards conducting air and maritime patrols and surveillance across the borders of both islands, however no bodies have been recovered.

And based on investigations thus far it is presumed that couple is deceased. Assistant Commissioner of Police in Charge of Crime Trevor Bailey has met with and updated the family on the investigation.

And yesterday, The three escaped Grenadian prisoners appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer several immigration related charges.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related