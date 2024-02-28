Minimum wage increase will come into effect from this Friday

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves says St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been experiencing the strongest period of economic growth from 2022

Speaking on Radio on Monday night Minister Gonsalves said the Government is concerned about creating opportunities for the Vincentian populace.

And, as part of this thrust the Government will increase the Minimum Wage with effect from this Friday march 1st.

Minister Gonsalves says this increase will represent the biggest jump in the Minimum Wage.

