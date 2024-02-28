Drones prohibited within two mile radius of Sandals

The Civil Aviation Department has announced the establishment of a Prohibited Airspace “TVP1” within a radius of two nautical miles around the Sandals Resort.

This measure is implemented to ensure the safety and security of the summit attendees and the general public.

The Prohibited Airspace, where the use of Drones (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) is prohibited, spans from Campden Park in the South to Mt Wynne to the North, Dubois to the East, and extends two (2) nautical miles to the West.

This No Drone Zone will be in effect from February 28th to March 2nd, 2024. Drone operators are advised to refrain from flying within the designated area during the specified period.

The Civil Aviation Department reminds the public that operating drones within St Vincent and the Grenadines requires a permit. Moreover, drones should not be flown near airports, including within the approach and departure paths of aircraft.

The VIII CELAC Summit represents a significant milestone for SVG, showcasing its commitment to diplomacy, collaboration, and global leadership. We appreciate the cooperation of all stakeholders in ensuring the smooth conduct of the VIII CELAC Summit.

For inquiries, please contact:

Mrs. Andrea Best

Director

Civil Aviation Department

Phone: 784-458-4011

Email: [email protected]

