Shericka Jackson nominated for 2024 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year

Reigning Women’s World Athletics 200 metres champion, Jamaican, Shericka Jackson, has secured a spot among the nominees for the 2024 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year.

Jackson, who clinched her second world 200 metres title in Budapest last year with a remarkable time of 21.41 seconds, stands as the second-fastest of all time, just seven hundredths of a second slower than American, Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 35-year-old record.

Additionally, Jackson earned a silver medal in the 100 metres at the World Championships and dominated the 2023 Diamond League, claiming titles in the 100 metres and 200 metres.

Her exceptional form was further emphasised by a personal best of 10.65 seconds at the Jamaica national championships in June.

Jackson is in the company of two other track and field luminaries, Women’s World 100 metres champion, Sha’Carri Richardson of the USA and Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, who made history by becoming the first woman to triumph in both 1,500 and 5,000 meters at the World Championships.

The list of nominees is completed by outstanding athletes from various disciplines, including Spanish footballer, Aitana Bonmati, American skier, Mikaela Shiffrin, and Polish tennis sensation, Iga Swiatek.

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce claimed the prestigious Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award in 2023.

The Laureus World Sportsman of the Year category boasts an equally formidable lineup, featuring Noah Lyles, Novak Djokovic, Mondo Duplantis, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, and Max Verstappen.

