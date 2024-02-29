LeBron James scored 34 points to help Los Angeles Lakers overcome a 21-point deficit in the final quarter to beat Los Angeles Clippers 116-112.

The 39-year-old scored 19 of his points in that period to quieten the home fans who had seen Los Angeles Clippers lead 98-77.

Anthony Davis also contributed 20 points and 12 rebounds for Los Angeles Lakers.

Kawhi Leonard top scored for Los Angeles Clippers with 26 points but missed a shot to level with seven seconds left as they fell to a second successive defeat.

Los Angeles Clippers are fourth in the Western Conference standings, having played 57 of the 82 games in the regular season. Los Angeles Lakers, who have won seven of their past 10 matches, are ninth, having played 60 games.

Luka Doncic registered 30 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists as mid-table, Dallas Mavericks beat struggling, Toronto Raptors 136-125.

Nikola Jokic also got a triple double, the 124th of his career, as he contributed 14 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for Denver Nuggets in a 117-96 victory over the Sacramento Kings. It was a fourth successive win for the Denver Nuggets who are third in the Western Conference.

DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points for the mid-table, Chicago Bulls as they secured a double overtime 132-123 win against Cleveland Cavaliers, who are second in the Eastern Conference.

