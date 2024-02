Jamaica Men’s Under-20s came away 3-2 winners over

Bermuda, while 8 goals were scored as Grenada Under-20s and Martinique Under-20s drew their match 4-4 yesterday in the CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Football Qualifying Tournament at the St Kitts and Nevis Football Association Technical Centre in Basseterre.

Another six matches are being played today.

