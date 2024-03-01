Latin America and Caribbean drowned in debt from Covid -19 pandemic

Due to the covid-19 pandemic and other challenges some countries in Latin America and the Caribbean are currently drowning in debt.

So says United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, who is attending the Eighth Summit for the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He says it has been proven that international financial institutions possess the resources to assist such countries in challenging times.

The UN Secretary General says there is need for a reform of international financial institutions where developing countries can support small island developing states in time of need.

