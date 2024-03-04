PM Gonsalves describes SVG’s term as Pro- Tempore president of CELAC as a collegiate presidency

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has described SVG’s term as Pro- Tempore president of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) as a collegiate presidency.

The Prime Minister was speaking at a press briefing this morning where he expressed thanks to all involved during the pro-tempore presidency.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said this country’s hosting of the 8th CELAC Summit last week was a remarkable national effort.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said last Friday’s CELAC Summit held here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines was the first attended by a United Nations General Secretary.

