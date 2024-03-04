United Nations Secretary General toured North Windward Constituency

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres toured communities in the North Windward Constituency impacted by the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano on Saturday.

The secretary general visited the Georgetown sea defense Project, the Rabbacca Bridge, the Sandy Bay Housing Development, Orange Hill Housing Development and the Sandy Bay Sea Defense Project.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves during the visit to the Sandy Bay sea defense project explained that if not done quickly, the community will be seriously compromised.

Gutiérrez has also commended the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines for doing a good job to protect the island from the effects of climate change.

He however pointed to the need for stronger support from the international community to protect small island countries from the vagaries of climate change.

Secretary General Gutiérrez said the UN is fully insisting on the need for developed countries to match the commitments made.

