Loss and Damage Fund too small – says PM Gonsalves

The $400 million dollars pledged by developing countries in the Loss and Damage fund operationalized at the 28th Conference of Parties is just too small.

That is according to Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, who was touring communities damaged by the 2021 volcanic eruption and vagaries of climate change with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Gutteres on Saturday.

The Prime Minister also stated that in addition to the Loss and Damage Fund, developed countries need to help to assure that the loss is reduced.

