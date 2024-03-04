WPP urging parents with children to take advantage of the Pulmonology Mission

The World Pediatric Project (WPP) is appealing to parents across the country who have children that are affected by Respiratory illnesses to visit their healthcare providers to receive a referral for the new WPP Pulmonology Mission which will take place from Sunday March 10th.

This appeal was made by SVG Program Director for the World Pediatric Project (WPP), Sigmund Wiggins during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio this morning.

Pulmonology is a branch of medicine that specializes in diagnosing and treating diseases of the lungs and other parts of the respiratory system.

Wiggins said they have seen an increase in respiratory illnesses in youths across the country and want to ensure that as much Vincentian children as possible who are affected by these issues can receive medical care through next week’s Pulmonology Mission.

Wiggins is also encouraging parents and guardians who have children with respiratory illnesses to reach out to the local WPP Office to ensure that their children can access this much-needed medical assistance.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment says it’s excited to see the World Pediatric Project adding another mission to its roster, which will further assist Vincentians.

This, according to Pediatrician and Registrar in the Department of Pediatrics at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Dr. Joy Walters. She says the country currently does not have a specialist in the field of Pulmonology and this mission is welcomed.

She notes that the MOH continues to see children being affected by different respiratory illnesses and while the local health professionals continue to manage these issues, the specialty services being offered by the WPP will further enhance local healthcare.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related