Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves has expressed pride in this country’s ability to host the Eighth Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States {CELAC}

The Summit, held at the Sandals Resort on Friday, attracted Leaders and Diplomats from the 33-member States of CELAC.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Summit, Minister Gonsalves said St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing to attract international attention because of its advocacy on the global stage.

Minister Gonsalves says this CELAC summit has tremendously lifted the prestige of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

