PM Gonsalves encourages Vincentians to seek facts about Sandals Resort

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is urging Vincentians to seek the truth from facts with regards to the Sandals Resort at Buccument.

Dr. Gonsalves made the statement during a news conference at Cabinet Room yesterday.

The Prime Minister spoke of the employment opportunities for Vincentians made possible through sandals resort.

Dr. Gonsalves also provided employment figures for Vincentians who have received training out of state from Sandals as well as those employed for the opening of the resort locally.

