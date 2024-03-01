Managing Director of Sandals describes SVG as one of the last undiscovered wonders of the Caribbean

St Vincent and the Grenadines has been described at the one of the last of the undiscovered wonders of the Caribbean by managing Director of Sandals Eastern Caribbean Winston Anderson.

Anderson made the statement while delivering remarks at a Cocktail Reception last evening, at Sandals Resort where he shared how happy he was to welcome the resorts first guests.

He said he is excited about promoting St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the world as one of the Caribbean’s premier destinations.

Anderson said St. Vincent and the Grenadines features prominently in the resorts plans to grow and innovate Caribbean tourism.

