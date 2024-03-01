The Largest diplomatic gathering in SVG has commenced

A wide range of issues will be discussed today at the Eighth CELAC Summit, which is said to be the largest diplomatic gathering to be held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will chair the meeting, in his capacity as Pro Tempore President of CELAC, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

The Leaders and Diplomats from throughout the region were officially welcomed by Prime Minister Gonsalves at a Cocktail Reception last night, at Sandals Resort.

Dr. Gonsalves expressed his gratitude to the CELAC Member States for their support during his tenure as Pro Tempore President.

And, the Prime Minister also thanked the Sandals Group for hosting the high-level summit.

The Summit will conclude with the adoption of the Kingstown Declaration, which will reflect the priority interests of all CELAC Member Countries.

The temporary presidency of CELAC will be handed over from St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the Republic of Honduras.

