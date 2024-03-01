PM Gonsalves delivers presentation of Faith, Fresh Hope and Love at the 8th Summit of CELAC

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has called on Latin American and Caribbean Countries to continue to strive for peace, prosperity and security for all.

The Prime Minister was delivering an address at the Eighth Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean states this morning at the Sandals Resort at Buccament.

His presentation was entitled Faith, Fresh Hope and Love.

The Prime Minister also called for an immediate ceasefire to the situation in Gaza.

This afternoon the Leaders will be involved in discussion on topics such as healthcare, food security, climate change, peace, and citizen security.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Keisal Peters presented a report of The Presidency Pro Tempore 2023.

Minister Peters said a work program was developed to address several issues during the year.

