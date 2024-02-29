GECCU to distribute $60,000 worth of bursaries in celebration of 60th anniversary

A Magazine which will be one of the highlights done by the General Employees’ Co-operative Credit Union, in observance of its 60th anniversary.

Senior Marketing Officer at the General Employees’ Co-operative Credit Union, Danny-Lee Francis said the Magazine which is expected to be ready by the end of this year will highlight many of the Credit Union’s achievements over its sixty years of existence.

Francis said they will also be distributing sixty thousand dollars’ worth of bursaries this year as part of their 60th anniversary as they continue to host a year-long program of activities to celebrate the milestone.

The General Employees’ Co-operative Credit Union (GECCU) will officially celebrate 60 years of existence on July 14th.

