RSVGPF on a mission to mend relationship with citizens

Through Community Consolations, Town Hall meetings and community walkabouts the RSVG Police Force has recognized the need to build on the relationship with the public.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Hawkins Nanton speaking on the Police on the Beat program on NBC radio and said Divisional Commanders have been working towards having smaller sessions with the members of their districts.

And, Assistant Commissioner of Police in Charge of Crime Trevor Bailey said that there will never be an instance in future of the police force where there will be such a disconnect between the organization and the Vincentian public.

